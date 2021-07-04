Drones flying near Srisailamtemple, authorities raise alarm

Police begin searches in the nearby areas

Some drones or drone-like objects flying near the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam since the past three days have raised an alarm among the temple authorities.

They were watched by the temple authorities during the night for at least an hour daily and the same was intimated to the Srisailam Police on Sunday. The police has begun searches in and around Srisailam temple and the dam areas to find out if someone was possessing any such equipment.

The temple authorities have not given permission for flying drones to capture video or click photographs of the temple. They suspect that some tourists or devotees might be flying them or some movie-makers are taking pictures and videos of the nearby forest, which could have come to this side of the temple as some blinking lights were seen in the night from the temple Executive Officer’s quarter, outer ring road, Mallamma Kanneeru, Uttara Park, Viswamitra Matam, Reservoir, and some other places.

The investigation is on and nothing conclusive is yet to emerge, say the Srisailam police.