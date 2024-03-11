Drones distributed to women farmers in Guntur

March 11, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - GUNTUR

Coromandel International announced the delivery of 200 drones to women from Self Help Groups (SHGs), towards modernising farming under the ‘Namo Drone Didi’ scheme, Government of India.

In an event organised by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, spanning across 11 locations in the country, including Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually handed over 1,000 drones, including 200 drones supplied by Coromandel International, to the members of various SHGs.

The drones supplied by Coromandel will be used by the women SHG members in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, informed the company management in a press release here. The company has also trained the local women pilots to operate these drones.

These drones encompass a wide range of cutting-edge solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of farmers, includes in-built safety features like anti-collusion sensors, RTL feature for safe landing and are equipped with high quality nozzles that can cover up to 30 acres of spraying per day.

The ‘Namo Drone Didi’ scheme is aimed at empowering rural women by training them to be drone pilots and making them integral stakeholders of the local farming supply chains.

