Drones deployed to monitor red zones

The State police have have pressed drones into service to monitor the implementation of lockdown in red zone areas in the State.

Drones will cover the zones every three hours and capture videos and pictures. Earlier, the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) were used to monitor Maoist movements, red sanders and ganja smugglers and during elections.

“Following the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang high resolution drones have been put into operation. The personnel posted at the entrance of the red zones were given body-worn cameras,” said DIG (Technical Services) G. Pala Raju.

Drones will cover the streets, main roads, important junctions and the public places in red zones. The footage will help the personnel take remedial action.

“We have about 60 drones and all of them were pressed into service to cover nearly 140 red zones in the State. The pictures captured by the body-worn cameras would also be examined to monitor the situation,” Mr. Pala Raju said.

Relief supplies

Meanwhile, the DGP, while thanking the donors for their gesture during the crisis, appealed to NGOs and philanthropists to hand over the food, sanitisers and other material meant for the poor, to the Municipal Commissioners who will take up the distribution. The government has issued orders in this regard, said Mr. Sawang.