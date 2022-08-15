Drone tech will be adopted in agriculture, allied sectors in A.P.: Appala Raju

Farmers’ groups, agri science graduates to get subsidy on drones

Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Dairy Development Minister S. Appala Raju on Monday stated that drone technology would be fully adopted in the agriculture and allied sectors in the State.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag at the 75 th Independence Day celebrations here, Mr. Appala Raju said that farmers’ groups and youth holding degrees in agriculture sciences would be given drones on a subsidy basis.

“Farmers’ groups will be given drones on 40% subsidy. The youth holding degrees in agriculture sciences will get a 50% subsidy,” he said.

A sum of Rs.116 crore will be spent to lay 48 km of roads in Kakinada district while a 59-km stretch of five major roads will be expanded with Rs.100 crores to be funded under the Central Road Fund Scheme,” said Mr. Appala Raju.

He reviewed the display of the tableaux of 12 government departments at the District Police Grounds.

District Collector Krithika Shukla, Zilla Parishad Chairman Vipparthi Venu Gopala Rao, and other officials participated in the Independence Day celebrations.