GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drone taxis to fly in the sky soon, say officials at Amaravati Drone Summit

Vertical Take Off and Landing drone and different types of drones attracts visitors

Published - October 23, 2024 05:45 am IST - MANGALAGIRI

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Andhra Pradesh Principal Secretary, Investment and Infrastructure, S. Suresh Kumar and AP Drone Corporation Chairman and Managing Director, K. Dinesh Kumar at Secretariat

Andhra Pradesh Principal Secretary, Investment and Infrastructure, S. Suresh Kumar and AP Drone Corporation Chairman and Managing Director, K. Dinesh Kumar at Secretariat | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Here is some good news for the people who are vexed with traffic problems. Very soon drone taxis will fly in the sky soon. Drone taxis can carry the passengers from one place to another place in lesser time.

Principal Secretary (Infrastructure and Investments) S. Suresh Kumar, who was monitoring the arrangements for Amaravati Drone Summit – 2024, said that a drone taxi has been displayed during the ongoing summit on Tuesday.

“Drone Taxi (flying taxi) with a payload capacity up to 500 kg IS arranged for display. However, there is no permission to operate it. Drone taxis can be sighted regularly in the sky in the next few years,” Mr. Suresh Kumar said.

“Flying taxis will provide air transportation for the passengers soon. We can see drone taxis flying above our colonies very shortly,” said a drone operator who displayed a drone during the summit.

About 50 drone stalls have been arranged in the summit at C.K. Convention at Mangalagiri. The drones were very informative and attractive, a delegate Roshan told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Drone manufacturers, startup companies and traders from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and other States exhibited drones in the summit, Mr. Suresh Kumar said.

A Vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL) drone has become the attraction during the show. The drone manufacturers presented demos on the operation of their products.

“Medical drones, drones being used for disaster management, drones designed for taking photos and videos during marriage functions, drones being engaged for sprinkling flower petals for VIP programmes, law and order, searching operation operations in forests and mountains and other drones were exhibited during the summit,” Mr. Suresh Kumar said.

Published - October 23, 2024 05:45 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.