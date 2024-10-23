Drone taxis to fly in the sky soon, say officials at Amaravati Drone Summit

Here is some good news for the people who are vexed with traffic problems. Very soon drone taxis will fly in the sky soon. Drone taxis can carry the passengers from one place to another place in lesser time.

Principal Secretary (Infrastructure and Investments) S. Suresh Kumar, who was monitoring the arrangements for Amaravati Drone Summit – 2024, said that a drone taxi has been displayed during the ongoing summit on Tuesday.

“Drone Taxi (flying taxi) with a payload capacity up to 500 kg IS arranged for display. However, there is no permission to operate it. Drone taxis can be sighted regularly in the sky in the next few years,” Mr. Suresh Kumar said.

“Flying taxis will provide air transportation for the passengers soon. We can see drone taxis flying above our colonies very shortly,” said a drone operator who displayed a drone during the summit.

About 50 drone stalls have been arranged in the summit at C.K. Convention at Mangalagiri. The drones were very informative and attractive, a delegate Roshan told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Drone manufacturers, startup companies and traders from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and other States exhibited drones in the summit, Mr. Suresh Kumar said.

A Vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL) drone has become the attraction during the show. The drone manufacturers presented demos on the operation of their products.

“Medical drones, drones being used for disaster management, drones designed for taking photos and videos during marriage functions, drones being engaged for sprinkling flower petals for VIP programmes, law and order, searching operation operations in forests and mountains and other drones were exhibited during the summit,” Mr. Suresh Kumar said.