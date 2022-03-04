Drone survey of lands to begin in East Godavari, Vizianagaram

Project is aimed at providing landowners clear title deeds

A major thrust in the ‘YSR Jagananna Sashwata Bhoohakku and Booraksha Padhakam’, (Resurvey and Resettlement Project) has begun with the launching of an aerial drone survey, Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) and GNSS rover technology, with a target to complete the entire project by June 2023.

The project was launched in December 2020 with an aim to provide every landowner a clear title deed in place of existing presumptive sale deeds which would end the confusion over the land titles.

The Survey and Resettlement Department had set up 70 CORS base stations and procured 1,000 rovers which would effectively measure the boundaries.

As part of the project, the government called for tenders to enhance the quality of orthorectified images. Responding to the tenders, 11 agencies have taken part. The department identified 1.33 lakh square kilometers, of which 40,690 sq km had been done by the Survey of India and private drone agencies have been given a target of 92,310 square kilometers. The SoI completed 6,377 sq km of drone survey.

The department also awarded the contract to SAAR IT Resources to execute the survey in East Godavari and Vizianagaram districts within 12 months. The company consortium partner Crystal Ball is launching the programme on March 5.

“Never in the history of the State has such an ambitious project to resurvey and resettle the title deeds been undertaken. This project will settle the issue of giving clear title deeds by December 2023,” said Commissioner, Survey and Settlement, Siddharth Jain.