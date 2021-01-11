Drone survey of land begins in Bobbili

‘It will end all disputes and ensure documents to property owners’

Bobbili MLA Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu has said that the Jagananna Saswata Bhuhakku and Bhu Rakshaka Padhakam would resolve the land disputes and ensure proper documents for the property owners.

The MLA launched the scheme in Marrivalasa village of Ramabhadrapuram mandal as part of which drone survey of the land began.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Venkata Appala Naidu said that the survey with the support of drone cameras would be accurate and it would complete the process quickly.

“Many farmers are unable to get government benefits in the absence of proper pattadar passbooks and other details. The scheme will put all such ordeals to an end,” he said.