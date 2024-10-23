Drone show attracts visitors on Krishna River bank, creates Guinness Record

Thousands of drones flew into the sky in the largest drone show, organised as part of Amaravati Drone Summit – 2024, at Punnami Ghat on the banks of River Krishna on Tuesday.

The river bank was illuminated for the drone show and a laser show was held. Feats of drones on the swirling waters attracted visitors at Punnami Ghat. The largest drone show created a Guinness record.

The Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation illuminated the Krishna River bank for the festival and cultural programmes were arranged as part of the show.

“Drone show was arranged with about 5,500 drones, which is the largest drone exhibition in the country,” said Principal Secretary (Investments and Infrastructure) S. Suresh Kumar.

“We have decked up Bobburi Grounds for the mega drone show. Arrangements have been made for about 8,000 visitors. LED screens have been erected at various places in Vijayawada, and the show was live-streamed,” said AP Drone Corporation Chairman and Managing Director, K. Dinesh Kumar.

Students of various school, colleges and universities visited the exhibition. “This is the first time that I have seen such a huge number of drones at one place. Drones of different types were displayed in the drone show,” said an engineering student Srikar.

“The drone show was very attractive. The Amaravati Drone Summit and the Drone Exhibition will help students to acquire knowledge on drones,” U. Sashi Kala, who visited the show, said.

Mr. Naidu, along with Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu, and others distributed cheques to the winners who stood top in the hackathon.

Representatives of Guinness World Record who attended the show presented certificates to the Chief Minister on the occasion.