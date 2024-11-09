Drone pilot training to be launched at Vikarama Simhapuri University in Nellore

A consortium of five organisations — R. Fly Innovations Pvt. Ltd., EarthNow Pvt. Ltd., PBC’s Aerohub Pvt. Ltd., IoTechWorld Avigation and Sri Venkateswara University’s Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (SVU RUSA) — plans to develop, establish and support the drone pilot training at Vikarama Simhapuri University (VSU) in Nellore district.

ADVERTISEMENT

VSU vice-chancellor S. Vijaya Bhaskara Rao held discussions with representatives of the five companies, to initiate entrepreneurial activities in the field of drone technology, at the Drone Show and Expo facilitated by the State government at Vijayawada last week. They envinced interest to work with the university as industry partners and collaboratively launch a certification programme in Drone Engineering.

Ritesh Kumar Singh, General Manager of R. Fly Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Barahalikar Narasing Rao, Founder CEO of EarthNow Pvt. Ltd., Pavan Kumar Chitte, MD & CEO of PBC’s Aerohub Pvt. Ltd., Srinivas Prasad Kunderu from IoTech World Avigation Pvt Ltd, and Vamsi Krishna Rayala, CEO of SVU RUSA, visited VSU to discuss the same on Saturday.

The consortium of companies plan to sign an MoU with university soon, Mr. Bhaskara Rao informed, adding that the focus areas for use cases and service utilisation would be in the fields of agriculture, space technologies, entertainment, logistics, aquaculture, survey, power distribution, infrastructure, aviation & automobiles, forests, and urban development, among others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.