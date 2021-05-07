Drone cameras helping police to monitor curfew in Srikakulam

SRIKAKULAM

07 May 2021 11:44 IST

Srikakulam Police department has been using drone cameras to monitor the curfew between 12 noon and 6 am. The usage of technology has become a boon for the department to monitor the government orders which were aimed to control new COVID-19 infections in Srikakulam town and other parts of the district.

Srikakulam Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar is personally monitoring the video footage and giving necessary instructions to police personnel deputed at various places. He told media that the people in emergency would be allowed to travel to their destinations.

"We launched exclusive helpline to avail the support from us during curfew. The people can dial 9494466406 to get exemption from curfew. Traffic DSP Ch.G.V.Prasada Rao has been appointed as a special officer to monitor applications submitted for exemptions" he added.

Advertising

Advertising

According to him, government officials and others who are involved in providing essential services to the people will be allowed to travel as usual without any restrictions.