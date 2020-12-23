Drone-assisted land survey begins

Drone-assisted survey of lands began on Tuesday after a gap of 100 years at Nandipadu in Kalluru mandal of Panyam Assembly Constituency under the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoo Hakku-Bhoo Raksha scheme. Bhoomi puja was performed by District Collector G. Veerapandian in the presence of local MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan, and Kodumur MLA J. Sudhakar.
The first survey stone was laid by taking the coordinates with the help of latest gadgets connected to a drone, which flew over 1,469 acres in Nandipadu. The work on demarcating the boundaries of each survey number and subdivisions within it with individual land parcels identified with accuracy. Survey of India supervisor Balaraju explained to the District Collector the process and the intricacies of the technology in mapping the entire area with the help of geographical coordinates of a particular piece of land.
Three phases
The survey will be done with regard to eight lakh farmers in 919 villages in Kurnool district with the help of drones in three phases. The comprehensive land survey has been taken up by Andhra Pradesh after 100 years, which no other State has attempted, Mr. Veerapandian said. In all 36 lakh acres would be surveyed in 4.61 lakh survey numbers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath