Drone-assisted land survey begins

919 villages to be covered under the scheme in Kurnool district

Drone-assisted survey of lands began on Tuesday after a gap of 100 years at Nandipadu in Kalluru mandal of Panyam Assembly Constituency under the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoo Hakku-Bhoo Raksha scheme. Bhoomi puja was performed by District Collector G. Veerapandian in the presence of local MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan, and Kodumur MLA J. Sudhakar.

The first survey stone was laid by taking the coordinates with the help of latest gadgets connected to a drone, which flew over 1,469 acres in Nandipadu. The work on demarcating the boundaries of each survey number and subdivisions within it with individual land parcels identified with accuracy. Survey of India supervisor Balaraju explained to the District Collector the process and the intricacies of the technology in mapping the entire area with the help of geographical coordinates of a particular piece of land.

Three phases

The survey will be done with regard to eight lakh farmers in 919 villages in Kurnool district with the help of drones in three phases. The comprehensive land survey has been taken up by Andhra Pradesh after 100 years, which no other State has attempted, Mr. Veerapandian said. In all 36 lakh acres would be surveyed in 4.61 lakh survey numbers.