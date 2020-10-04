Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao dead

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 October 2020 19:04 IST

He was a two-time MLA and present VMRDA chief

Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairman and former MLA Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao (59) died at a private hospital here on Sunday evening.

He was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 one month ago. Though he had tested negative for the virus later, he remained in the hospital as his health condition deteriorated.

A two-time MLA, Srinivasa Rao had also served as Government Whip in the Congress government in the combined State.

Advertising

Advertising

He had quit the Congress party and joined the YSRCP before the elections in 2019, and contested unsuccessfully from the Visakhapatnam South Assembly constituency.

On coming to power, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy made him the first Chairman of the VMRDA.

“Srinivasa Rao was a clean leader. I convey by condolences to the bereaved family members,” said Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana.

CPI(M) State Secretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao expressed shock over the death of Srinivasa Rao. Recalling his 30-year-long association with him, Mr. Narasinga Rao said he was one of the few politicians who stood for values.