Dronamraju appointed VMRDA Chairman

YSR Congress Party leader Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao has been appointed as Chairman of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

The State Government issued orders appointing him to the coveted post on Saturday.

He will be the first chairman of the VMRDA, more than 40 years after his father late Mr. Satyanarayana held the post of first chairman of the then newly-constituted Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority in 1978, upgrading it from the Town Planning Trust.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the appointment and said he would live up to the expectations of the latter. He said he would work in coordination with Ministers, MLAs and officials.

The former Government Whip and Congress leader had joined YSRCP before elections and unsuccessfully contested from Visakhapatnam South Assembly constituency.