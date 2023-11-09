HamberMenu
DRM urged to step up vigil on missing, runaway children on trains, railway stations

November 09, 2023 08:52 am | Updated 08:52 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
DRM Narendra A. Patel and SCPCR Chairman K. Appa Rao discussing measures to rescue missing and runaway children at railway stations, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) has asked railway officials to take measures to prevent child abuse, begging and drug abuse at railway stations.

SCPCR Chairperson K. Appa Rao said that the Commission and South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Narendra A. Patil, discussed measures to protect the missing, orphaned and runaway children who arrive in Vijayawada and other stations from different places.

“The Commission, while appreciating the Railways for the measures being taken to reunite the rescued children with their parents, has asked the DRM to set up feeding rooms in all stations,” Mr. Appa Rao said in a release on Wednesday.

Mr. Patil said the Railway Protection Force (RPF) was producing the children rescued in trains and on railway premises before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for care and protection.

The Commission Chairperson has asked the DRM to keep a tab on the movements of traffickers and drug peddlers, who were trapping children.

