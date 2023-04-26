ADVERTISEMENT

DRM reviews projects with RVNL officials

April 26, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) officers discussing the progress of various development works, during a review meeting in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan discussed the progress of various infrastructure projects in Vijayawada division with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) Chief Project Manager Munna Kumar.

The DRM along with Additional DRM (Infrastructure) D. Srinivasa Rao, and Additional DRM (Operations), M. Srikanth, ADRM, took stock of the situation with the RVNL officials who gave a presentation on various development works in the division, here on Tuesday.

Terming the commissioning of 146.336 km of new third lines and double lines by RVNL in Vijayawada Division as unprecedented in the Indian Railways, Mr. Shivendra Mohan thanked the RVNL officials for their support in developing infrastructure by taking up the works swiftly.

The South Central Railway (SCR) officials enquired on various pending passenger amenities and traffic facilities in the branch line, such as Gudur–Vijayawada third line, yard remodelling works to be taken up at Krishna Canal Junction and Nidubrolu as part of Gudur–Vijayawada third line works.

The DRM also insisted on completion of the entire third line works by next year with proper planning and coordination. He directed the officers of various branches to plan and take up non-interlocking works in a phased manner without affecting the mobility and punctuality in the section.

RVNL General Manager (Signalling and Telecom), M. Uma Shankar, thanked the railway officials for their cooperation in expediting the works in Bhimavaram, Nidavavole, Tadepalligudem, Palacole and other stations.

