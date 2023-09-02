DRM launches poster ahead of Vigilance Awareness Week

September 02, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway, Narendra A. Patil along with Senior Divisional Personnel Officer (DPO) M. Bala Muralidhar launched a poster on ‘Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informers (PIDPI) Resosultion’ as part of the Preventive Vigilance campaign to fight corruption ahead of the Vigilance Awareness Week 2023, in Vijayawada on Friday.

Mr. Narendra Patil said Central Vigilance Commission observes Vigilance Awareness Week every year in the week in which the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel falls from October 30, 2023 till November 5, 2023. As per the directives of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), the Vijayawada Division would be taking up three-month long preventive vigilance activities across the division, he said.

He said that this PIDPI awareness-building campaign is aimed at enlightening the staff regarding the provision for the protection of the identity of the complainant by keeping it confidential in the larger interests of the organisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.