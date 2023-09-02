ADVERTISEMENT

DRM launches poster ahead of Vigilance Awareness Week

September 02, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway, Narendra A. Patil along with Senior Divisional Personnel Officer (DPO) M. Bala Muralidhar launched a poster on ‘Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informers (PIDPI) Resosultion’ as part of the Preventive Vigilance campaign to fight corruption ahead of the Vigilance Awareness Week 2023, in Vijayawada on Friday. 

Mr. Narendra Patil said Central Vigilance Commission observes Vigilance Awareness Week every year in the week in which the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel falls from October 30, 2023 till November 5, 2023. As per the directives of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), the Vijayawada Division would be taking up three-month long preventive vigilance activities across the division, he said. 

He said that this PIDPI awareness-building campaign is aimed at enlightening the staff regarding the provision for the protection of the identity of the complainant by keeping it confidential in the larger interests of the organisation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US