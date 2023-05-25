ADVERTISEMENT

DRM inaugurates walking track, augmented dining hall at ETTC

May 25, 2023 03:20 am | Updated May 24, 2023 11:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan and other officers inaugurating the facilities at Electric Traction and Training Centre (ETTC), in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan inaugurated the augmented kitchen-dining hall and walking track for loco pilots at the Electric Traction and Training Centre (ETTC), at Satyanarayanapuram on Wednesday.

Additional DRM (Operations) M. Srikanth, ADRM (Infrastructure) D. Srinivas Rao and officers of various departments participated in the programme.

ETTC, Vijayawada imparts various trainings programmes such as initial, refresher, promotional, conversional, simulator training on train dynamics and special courses to running, TRS, EMU and TRD staff of the South Central Railway (SCR) and occasionally to staff of other railway zones.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On an average, 7,000 loco pilot trainees avail the training programmes in various categories every year. ETTC is equipped with hostel and canteen facilities for the trainees.

Mr. Shivendra Mohan said that Vijayawada division was at the forefront in implementing staff welfare measures. He said that ETTC is a premier organisation and a centre for excellence in imparting training to the loco pilots, who are most crucial and essential in every day working of the Railways.

The Centre has achieved many awards in the field of energy conservation and green initiatives and made the Division proud on several occasions, the DRM said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US