DRM inaugurates walking track, augmented dining hall at ETTC

May 25, 2023 03:20 am | Updated 03:20 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan inaugurated the augmented kitchen-dining hall and walking track for loco pilots at the Electric Traction and Training Centre (ETTC), at Satyanarayanapuram on Wednesday.

Additional DRM (Operations) M. Srikanth, ADRM (Infrastructure) D. Srinivas Rao and officers of various departments participated in the programme.

ETTC, Vijayawada imparts various trainings programmes such as initial, refresher, promotional, conversional, simulator training on train dynamics and special courses to running, TRS, EMU and TRD staff of the South Central Railway (SCR) and occasionally to staff of other railway zones.

On an average, 7,000 loco pilot trainees avail the training programmes in various categories every year. ETTC is equipped with hostel and canteen facilities for the trainees.

Mr. Shivendra Mohan said that Vijayawada division was at the forefront in implementing staff welfare measures. He said that ETTC is a premier organisation and a centre for excellence in imparting training to the loco pilots, who are most crucial and essential in every day working of the Railways.

The Centre has achieved many awards in the field of energy conservation and green initiatives and made the Division proud on several occasions, the DRM said.