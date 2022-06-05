DRM inaugurates sewage treatment plant at railway stadium

Shivendra Mohan calls for a complete ban on plastic

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan inaugurated a 300-kl per day capacity Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at the railway stadium here on Sunday.

The STP was set up at a cost of ₹1.2 crore, said Additional DRM (Infrastructure) D. Srinivas Rao.

Mr. Shivendra released a book, ‘Energy Conservation’, and explained the energy saving initiatives taken and the awards received by the division in connection with the World Environment Day.

Earlier, sewage discharge from the station, colonies and hospital was being released into the Eluru Canal. “With the commissioning of the STP, water contamination and pollution in the canal can be prevented,” said Additional DRM (Operations) M. Srikanth.

Later, an environmental awareness campaign was launched at the Vijayawada railway station. Plantation and cleanliness drives were taken up at the coaching depot by the employees, and Scouts and Guides. Similar drives were conducted at all the major stations to mark the occasion.

The DRM stressed the need to reduce emission of green house gases, total ban on plastic, and segregation of wet and dry wastes. Mr. Shivendra appealed to the people to avoid single use plastic and voluntarily contribute for achieving Clean & Green India.

Officials of the Medical and Health, Engineering and other departments participated in the celebrations.