New food plaza comes up in Vijayawada railway station

April 07, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Passengers will be served various food items 24/7 along with takeaway facility, says DRM

The Hindu Bureau

The South Central Railway (SCR), Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan inaugurated a food plaza on Platform No.1 in the railway station here on Friday.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr. DCM), V. Rambabu said the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has awarded the food plaza to an Erode-based firm.

The 50-seating capacity restaurant will offer 24/7 food services along with takeaway facility for the boarding passengers, Mr. Rambabu said.

The DRM said that four stalls have been allotted for the newly opened food plaza. Biryani, coffee, vegetarian meals, various continental varieties, juices and other delicacies will be available for the passengers with entry points from inside and outside of the railway station.

“The IRCTC with the aim of giving the passengers a wide variety of regional and transnational delicacies has brought in non-vegetarian and vegetarian refreshments and juice stalls together in one setup at the new food plaza,” said IRCTC Area Manager Prasad.

Chief Commercial Inspector M.S.P. Srinivas, Chief Catering Inspector Shaik Subhani and other officers were present.

