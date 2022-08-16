DRM hoists Tricolour, felicitates retired railway staff

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA
August 16, 2022 08:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

South Central Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel participating in the 76th Independence Day celebrations in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

ADVERTISEMENT

Divisional Railway Manager(DRM) Shivendra Mohan felicitated retired railway employees and sports personalities of South Central Railway (SCR) during the 75 th Independence Day celebrations.

Mr. Shivendra Mohan, while conveying his greetings to the railway employees and their family members, said that Vijayawada division was performing well in freight and passenger segments due to dedicated and coordinated efforts of the employees of all branches.

Earlier, he hoisted the national flag at Railway Mini Stadium. The DRM, accompanied by Valleswara B. Thokala, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, inspected the parade contingents of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Jack and Jill School, and S.K.P.V School.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The DRM received the guard of honour at the Railway Mini Stadium and read out South Central Railway General Manager’s Independence Day message.

He felicitated goods driver L. Nelson and electrician G. Gangadhara Rao for their contribution to railways in the field of sports. The DRM also presented medals and certificates to 20 meritorious railway staff.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

At Guntupalli (Rayanapadu) wagon workshop, Chief Workshop Manager S. Srinivas hoisted the national flag and participated in the Independence Day celebrations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app