DRM hoists Tricolour, felicitates retired railway staff

South Central Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel participating in the 76th Independence Day celebrations in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Divisional Railway Manager(DRM) Shivendra Mohan felicitated retired railway employees and sports personalities of South Central Railway (SCR) during the 75 th Independence Day celebrations.

Mr. Shivendra Mohan, while conveying his greetings to the railway employees and their family members, said that Vijayawada division was performing well in freight and passenger segments due to dedicated and coordinated efforts of the employees of all branches.

Earlier, he hoisted the national flag at Railway Mini Stadium. The DRM, accompanied by Valleswara B. Thokala, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, inspected the parade contingents of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Jack and Jill School, and S.K.P.V School.

The DRM received the guard of honour at the Railway Mini Stadium and read out South Central Railway General Manager’s Independence Day message.

He felicitated goods driver L. Nelson and electrician G. Gangadhara Rao for their contribution to railways in the field of sports. The DRM also presented medals and certificates to 20 meritorious railway staff.

At Guntupalli (Rayanapadu) wagon workshop, Chief Workshop Manager S. Srinivas hoisted the national flag and participated in the Independence Day celebrations.