DRM flags off vehicles to prevent human trafficking in Vijayawada Division

Published - June 10, 2024 08:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the RPF along with NGOs, will utilise the two cars for conducting drives against human trafficking, he says

The Hindu Bureau

SCR Divisional Railway Manager, Narendra A. Patil, flagging off the vehicles in Vijayawada on Monday.

South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Narendra A. Patil, flagged off two vehicles to prevent human trafficking in the division.

Mr. Patil said that the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with NGOs, will utilise the two cars, sanctioned by the Home Ministry, for conducting drives against human trafficking within the railway limits.

One car will be stationed in Vijayawada and the other in Rajahmundry, he said, adding that the AHTU of Vijayawada Division rescued 61 runaway children, including 50 boys and 11 girls, so far this year. “The RPF, Government Railway Police (GRP), District Child Protection Units (DCPUs) and the NGOs are working jointly against human trafficking,” said Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Valleswara B. Thokala.

Additional DRM (Operations) K. Srinivas Rao, Assistant Security Commissioner, G. Madhusudhan Rao and other officers participated in the programme.

