DRM Cup Table Tennis Championship from December 29

East Coast Railway Sports Association (E Co RSA), Waltair, will conduct the DRM Cup Table Tennis Championship at the Railway Indoor Sports Enclave (RISE) here on December 29 and 30.

A poster of this tournament was released by Divisional Railway Manager and president of ECoRSA Anup Satpathy in the presence of Pradeep Yadav, Sports Officer/E.Co.RSA, G. Suneel Kumar, Sr. DOM other E Co RSA sports officers and members. The matches will be organised in 17 categories and about 150 participants are expected to part in the event. Interested players can submit entries up to 6 p.m. on December 28 to K. Kiran, secretary, or R. Srinivasa Reddy, General Secretary, at RISE, Railway Stadium.