Andhra Pradesh

DRM Cup Table Tennis Championship from December 29

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy releasing a poster on the DRM Cup Table Tennis Championship in Visakhapatnam on Monday.  

East Coast Railway Sports Association (E Co RSA), Waltair, will conduct the DRM Cup Table Tennis Championship at the Railway Indoor Sports Enclave (RISE) here on December 29 and 30.

A poster of this tournament was released by Divisional Railway Manager and president of ECoRSA Anup Satpathy in the presence of Pradeep Yadav, Sports Officer/E.Co.RSA, G. Suneel Kumar, Sr. DOM other E Co RSA sports officers and members. The matches will be organised in 17 categories and about 150 participants are expected to part in the event. Interested players can submit entries up to 6 p.m. on December 28 to K. Kiran, secretary, or R. Srinivasa Reddy, General Secretary, at RISE, Railway Stadium.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2021 8:24:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/drm-cup-table-tennis-championship-from-december-29/article38049704.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY