DRM Cup All India VolleyballTournament begins in Vizag

Players in action during the second DRM Cup Invitation All India Volleyball Tournament at the Railway Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 October 2021 00:58 IST

The Customs, Central Excise and GST team defeated the ECoR, Khurda team in two straight sets in the first match of the second DRM Cup Invitation All India Volleyball Tournament – 2021 that began at the Railway Stadium here on Sunday evening.

The second match was won by the EcoRSA Waltair team with 2-1 score against Vizianagaram team after a tough fight.

The matches are of league-cum-knockout type and held in the flood lights. Eight teams representing Waltair Railway Division, Waltair Sports Academy, Khurda Division, Customs, Central Tax and GST, East Godavari, West Godavari, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts are participating in the tournament.

Divisional Railway Manager (Waltair) Anup Satpathy said that the division has unmatched sports infrastructure.

Visakhapatnam West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu, who is also president of the Andhra Pradesh Volleyball Association, expressed satisfaction over the infrastructure and said that railways was the only organisation that extended total support to sports by recruiting sportspersons in a large scale.

Sports Officer Pradeep Yadav was present.