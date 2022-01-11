DRM cautions jobseekers against touts

‘Always check the official websites of Railway Recruitment Boards’

Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy alerted aspirants for railway jobs, not to fall prey to touts. He said several cases have come to limelight in recent times in which jobseekers were being cheated by theracketeers promising to procure jobs for them in railways. Though several steps were being taken by the railways to control the menace, some candidates resorting to short-cut methods to get a job, he said.

Mr. Satpathy advised candidates not to lose their hard-earned money by falling prey to touts, brokers and racketeers. They should get a job through merit and hard work, he said. The Railway Board or Railway Recruitment Board or the Railway Ministry never nominates an agent or an outsourcing agency for recruitment, he said.

Candidates should always check the official websites of Railway Recruitment Boards and follow advertisements published by the Boards in newspapers and the Employment News. They should not rely on websites, resembling the official website, he added.