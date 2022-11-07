Drivers of Clean Andhra Pradesh vehicles demand pay rise

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
November 07, 2022 01:37 IST

The State committee of the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Workers and Employees Federation has urged the State government to raise the salary of drivers of Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) vehicles in addition to their other demands of provision of Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) to them.

They demand that the salary of auto drivers be increased from ₹11,000 at present to ₹18,500, as per the existing government orders.

At a meeting held in Vijayawada on October 6(Sunday), the federation’s State general secretary K. Umamaheswara Rao said that the municipal bodies are providing ₹63,000 per auto, but the drivers are paid only ₹11,000.

CLAP Auto Drivers’ Union leaders said that they would launch an agitation if the government fails to respond to their plea.

