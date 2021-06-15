Drivers given ₹759 crore under Vahana Mitra

VIJAYAWADA

15 June 2021 23:46 IST

Lakhs have benefited through scheme, says Minister

Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao said that the YSRCP government has disbursed ₹759 crore towards the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme in three phases benefiting lakhs of auto-rickshaw and cab drivers across the State.

Mr. Rao, along with Collector J. Nivas and other elected representatives, attended the launch programme via video-conference and handed over cheques amounting to ₹26.35 crore to the district administration for disbursal of ₹10,000 each to 26,358 drivers in the district on Tuesday.

The Minister said that the government launched the scheme in 2019 to fulfil the promise of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy made to drivers of cabs and auto-rickshaws during his padayatra.

He said the financial aid of ₹10,000 to the drivers will help them meet requirements like vehicle maintenance and insurance.

Collector Mr. Nivas said that there are 26,358 beneficiaries in the district and 4,622 of them are new beneficiaries. He said the Gannavaram Assembly constituency has 2,522 beneficiaries, the highest in the district.

He asked drivers to make the best use of the financial aid by maintaining their vehicles and followomg traffic rules mandatorily.

Brahmin Welfare Corporation chairman and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, MLC Md. Karimunnisa and others were present.