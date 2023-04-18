ADVERTISEMENT

Driver reveals startling details in school correspondent’s ‘accident’ in Anantapur

April 18, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Umapathi had reportedly run up debts to the tune of ₹50 crore; he was having frequent fights with his wife over this issue, say police

The mangled car in which Umapathi fell to his death off the ghat road on Devunikonda in Anantapur district on Monday. Police said they are looking into all angles in their investigation into the case. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. Prasad

Police are looking into all angles in their investigation into the death of a school correspondent, who died after his car hurtled off a steep cliff on the Devunikonda ghat road in Bukkarayasamudram mandal of Anantapur district on Monday.

Umapathi, who was the school correspondent of Sri Vidya Niketan in Anantapur, had reportedly run up debts to the tune of around ₹50 crore. It is learnt that his mounting debts were a source of friction between him and his wife, who used to frequently fight over this issue, according to the police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police G. Prasad Reddy gave details of the case while speaking to The Hindu. “We understand that the car belonged to a man named Somasekhar, who is Umapathi’s former student. Umapathi borrowed Somasekhar’s car as well as his driver, and went to the Kondameeda Rayudu temple on Devunikonda, which was closed by the time he went there. The incident occurred while they were returning downhill,” Mr. Prasad Reddy said.

The driver, named Ujjinappa, 23, revealed startling information in his statement to the police.

Sequence of events

“Umapathi got into the car at Tadipatri bus stand. After asking the driver to take him to the hill top, Umapathi asked Ujjinappa to park the car facing downhill. Umapathi seems to have taken a bottle of petrol with him. After returning from the temple, Umapathi asked Ujjinappa to leave the car engine running in order to keep the air-conditioning on. He then got into the driver’s seat, asking Ujjinappa to wait outside for a while as he had a few phone calls to make,” the police said, quoting Ujjinappa’s statement.

After a while, the driver allegedly heard a noise and saw smoke emanating from the car. He then saw Umapathi exit the car in flames. “Umapathi reportedly ran to the front passenger’s side and got inside, and released the handbrake. As the car started rolling down, Ujjinappa began shooting on his phone. Within seconds, the car tumbled off the cliff,” police said quoting Ujjinappa’s statement.

“We will look into all possible angles for the cause of death. While we do not see any angle of homicide or murder at this point, we are also looking into it,” Mr. Prasada Reddy said, adding that they were waiting for the post-mortem report.

