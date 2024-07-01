ADVERTISEMENT

Driver killed as lorry crashes into roadside houses in Sri Sathya Sai district

Published - July 01, 2024 06:47 pm IST - KADIRI (SRI SATHYA SAI DIST)

The Hindu Bureau

The driver of a lorry was killed when the vehicle plowed into the houses along the roadside at Parakuvandla Palle village of Tanakallu mandal near Kadiri in Sri Sathya Sai district on Monday.

According to the Kadiri police, the lorry driver had jumped the road and rammed into a row of houses. The impact left two houses damaged, and two motorbikes crushed. The driver, who was critically injured, was rushed to the area hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. A case has been registered. The police are on the job of getting information about the deceased and ownership of the lorry. Rash driving is said to have led to the accident.

