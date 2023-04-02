ADVERTISEMENT

Driver killed as drilling vehicle comes in contact with overhead power lines

April 02, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A borewell drilling machine that was returning from P. Kothapalli in Atmakur mandal of Anantapur district came in contact with low-hanging power lines near Tungabhadra High Level Canal on Sunday leading to the death of vehicle driver Boya Pennappa and electric shock to a worker Haji Vali, while the third person on the vehicle jumped to safety.

The vehicle belonging to Kuruba Venkateswaralu of Kalyandurg mandal caught fire at 9.30 a.m. while it was trying to cross at a place where the road was uneven and the driver did not notice, though he had taken care while coming to the work spot by ensuring wires were held high with the help of a large stick, Atmakur assistant sub-inspector D. Ravi Prasad said.

Due to electric shock the driver fell from the vehicle and landed on large stones, which led to a head injury and he died on the spot, the police said.

