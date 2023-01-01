ADVERTISEMENT

Driver gets crushed under VMC vehicle at dumping yard, workers stage protest

January 01, 2023 04:39 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

A driver of an earth-mover vehicle working for the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, Chekka Rajesh, got crushed under the vehicle at the Ajith Singh Nagar dumping yard on Saturday.

According to information, Rajesh, married four months ago, was operating an earth-mover at the dumping yard on Saturday morning. He got down to adjust the position of the digger which accidentally fell on him, killing him on the spot.

Demand for justice

CPI(M) activists and leaders staged a protest at the dumping yard seeking justice for the victim’s family.

CPI(M) state leader Ch. Babu Rao has said that the VMC should take responsibility for Rajesh’s death and demanded compensation of ₹25 lakhs, a job and a house for Rajesh’s family.

Mr. Babu Rao said the VMC commissioner did not even visit the accident site, and that the VMC was trying to settle the issue by offering ₹10 lakh compensation.

TDP joins protests

Telugu Desam Party leaders also joined the protests, and they were detained by the police and released later in the evening.

Later in the evening, VMC vehicle depot workers, led by CPI(M) corporator Boya Satya Babu, staged protests at the depot demanding justice for Rajesh.

Police registered a case and took up an investigation.

