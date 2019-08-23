Andhra Pradesh

Driver and cleaner burnt alive as lorry catches fire

A view of the lorry that was gutted in the accident near Gudivada on Thursday.

The ammonia-laden vehicle was going to Madhya Pradesh

The driver and cleaner of a lorry laden with ammonia were burnt alive when the vehicle rammed another lorry carrying milk at Gudivada junction near Gajapathinagaram in the district in the early hours of Thursday.

The ammonia-laden vehicle was proceeding to Madhya Pradesh from Visakhapatnam.

Ramsundar (40) and Omprakash (35) were killed on the spot as the vehicle’s engine caught fire under the impact of the collision. The milk lorry was also damaged with the sachets catching fire.

ASI P. Srinivasa Rao said the owner of the chemical-laden lorry was asked to submit details of the material loaded in Visakhapatnam.

Traffic movement hit

Vehicular movement on the busy Visakhapatnam-Raipur highway was disrupted for almost six hours as a result. The police had a tough time clearing the traffic on the stretch.

