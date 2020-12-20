Driver accused in minor’s rape case surrenders

A lorry driver, who was allegedly involved in the rape case of a minor at Yerravankapalli in Nallamada mandal surrendered before the police. He has been remanded to jail. Kadiri Deputy Superintendent of Police S. Bhavya Kishore said that cases under Sections 5, 6 of the POCSO Act-2012 and Sections 448, 376 of IPC were registered against the accused and an investigation was under way.
She warned people against visiting the minor girl in the village in the name of consoling her and her family members, saying that it would add to their mental trauma.
“People violating this stricture will be booked under acts related to the protection of children’s rights and welfare,” said the DSP and appealed to people to inform the police about any crime against minors that comes to the notice of the general public by dialling 9440901850 (Circle Inspector) or 9440796854 (Sub-Inspector).
BJP seeks justice
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha president Aadilakshmi at a press conference on Sunday sought protection to women and children in the district.
Describing the incident as unfortunate, she said the lorry driver had surrendered but he should not be allowed to be out on bail.
In another incident, a woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered, but the real culprits were not booked and the case was being watered down, she alleged.
