Drive to remove bee hives in Kakinada

Tribal people from Agency deployed to safely remove them

A group of tribal people have been deployed to remove bee hives in Kakinada. At least five students have suffered injuries after they were stung by honey bees in two separate incidents within a week.

Last week, some students suffered injuries after they were stung by honey bees on the campus at Government High School, Salipeta, and P.R. Government College. After the incident, many students are reportedly reluctant to attend school.

On being alerted by the Education Department authorities, the Kakinada Municipal Corporation carried out a field-level study that identified 15 bee hives in various educational institutions. A survey to identify the bee hives is also in the progress.

The civic body has chalked out an action plan to prevent threats from the honey bees in the schools, educational institutions and public places.

“We have deployed a team of tribal people from Godavari Agency to remove the bee hives safely. The team will carry out the operation during the night time with all safety measures. A few hives have already been removed”, said Kakinada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ch. Naga Narasimha Rao.

At least 15 hives have been identified by Friday. All of them were being removed on a war-footing as there is a possibility of threat from the honey bees during the ongoing final SSC and Intermediate examinations.

The removal of the bee hives needs the highest attention as any failure to handle the hive could disturb the people surrounding the nesting place. A team headed by Horticulture Officer T.V. Cyril is identifying the bee hives across the city. The hives in public places, including parks and government campuses, would also be removed.