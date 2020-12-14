Drive to promote ‘Streetsfor People’ challenge

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation conducted ‘S4P Children Centric Campaign’ and competitions for the students of AKTP Municipal School on Sunday to promote the Streets for People Challenge, an initiative of the Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Along with experts, municipal officials explained the concept of Streets for People to the students. Also, competitions in streetscape drawing, rangoli and others were conducted. Students were also asked to come up with ideas for better space distribution in the streets.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Commissioner and nodal officer for the initiative U. Sarada Devi said that Shivalayam Street in Satyanarayanapuram and another street in Ajith Singh Nagar were identified for implementation of the project based on the feedback from the citizens.

City coordinator UN-Habitat Imran Basha, Deputy Education Officer M. Nagalingeswara Rao and others were present.