Drive to bring children back to school begins today

Over 27,000 dropouts found by online system to be counselled

The East Godavari district authorities will begin a field-level survey and enrolment drive on Tuesday, with an aim to bring back 27,696 ‘out of school’ children to the classrooms across the district.

At an orientation programme here on Monday, Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) Project Officer B. Vijaya Bhaskar said 27,696 children have been found out of school by mid-March as per the State government’s online data monitoring system, Children Info Drop Box (CIDB).

Of them, 15,796 are boys and 11,900 girls. In Rajamahendravaram city, more than 2,200 dropouts have been recorded and 2,168 in Kakinada. A student is declared ‘out of school/school dropout’ in case of remaining absent to school for 30 days continuously.

“The nine-day survey and enrolment drive will identify the out of school children and those who did not enrol in school till date despite attaining the school age,” Mr. Vijaya Bhaskar told The Hindu.

Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy directed the officials to identify the exact reasons for children dropping out from school and ensure that all the dropouts are enrolled.

As many as 1,136 staff have been deployed for the drive to be carried out till March 31.