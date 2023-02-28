ADVERTISEMENT

Drive against bonded and child labour should go on: SCPCR chief

February 28, 2023 03:46 am | Updated 08:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Commission ask officers to act tough against employers found to be engaging minors in work

Rajulapudi Srinivas
AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) Chairman, K. Appa Rao, appreciated the officers who participated in ‘Operation Svechha’ across the State.

The theme of the drive was to eliminate bonded labour and child labour in the State. In all, 285 children, including 39 from other States, were rescued during ‘Operation Svechha’ taken up from February 9 to 15.

The Crime Investigation Department, Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) and International Justice Mission (IJM), with other line departments took up the week-long drive.

“SCPCR appreciates the officers who participated in the drive, in which seven children aged below five years, 38 children aged below ten and 45 who were never enrolled in schools were rescued,” Mr. Appa Rao said on Monday.

“Operation Svechha should be continued to put an end to bonded labour and child bonded labour systems in Andhra Pradesh. The Commission appeals to the officers of Labour, Education, Medical and Health, Police and other departments to book cases against the employers and the mediators under relevant sections and punish them severely,” the SCPCR Chairman said.

He appealed to the owners of industries, hotels, shops, mechanic sheds, brick kilns, aqua processing units and other establishments not to engage minors in work.

