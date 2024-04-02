Drinking water to be released from Prakasam Barrage to Krishna district from April 4

April 02, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Krishna District Collector P. Rajababu said that water will be released to the canals from Prakasam Barrage on April 4, while instructing officials to take steps to fill all drinking water ponds in the district.

At a meeting with the officials in Machilipatnam on Tuesday, Mr. Rajababu asked them to implement the summer action plan to prevent drinking water problems in the district. He said it will take two days for the water to reach the suburbs, and filling ponds in these areas should be prioritised. He further instructed officials to form a team of personnel from Revenue, Police and Irrigation departments to ensure that the water is not used for non-drinking purposes or for aquaculture.

Mobile app

The Collector said that a mobile app has been developed to monitor the water supply in the district periodically, adding that all ponds have been mapped and geo-fencing has been set up. The app can be used to monitor the availability of water in ponds, which will aid the administration in identifying villages with ongoing drinking water scarcity.

Talking about the warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) about the intense heatwave approaching the State in April and May, Mr. Rajababu said that people in the villages have to be kept informed about the weather and possible heatwaves through announcements on the mic, along with necessary precautions.

The Collector asked municipal corporation authorities to provide shelters to all homeless people.