Residents in Ajith Singh Nagar said the drinking water supply has yet to be fully restored in many areas, and the government’s distribution of water bottles is not reaching everyone.

Many of them have begun cooking at home, but getting drinking water remains a problem, they said, adding that they are getting a maximum of two bottles per day. They said some of them have got municipal water, but it is murky, and the tap water in bathrooms is also brownish.

Rajakumari Ravi, a shopkeeper on the Rythu Bazaar road, said she got itching all over her body after bathing in the same water today. But they do not have any other option, she said. “We were told to go to the Sachivalayam if we wanted more water,” she said.

Sambasiva Rao, who is in the business of car decor, said he got just one 1-litre bottle and that he had to ask them again for more. “The tankers do not come until our street, and by the time we go there, they would have left already,” he said.

Meanwhile, NTR District Collector G. Srijana said a show cause notice was served on 259 ward Sachivalayam VRO P. Jayalakshmi after they received complaints about her alleged misbehaviour with the public when they asked for water bottles. She warned officials of strict action for dereliction of duties.

Meanwhile, tankers arrived in YSR Colony, where residents depended on packaged water bottles supplied by the government and volunteers for drinking purposes until September 8.

