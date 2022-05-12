Drinking water supply in every ward in Vijayawada will be improved, says MLA

Srinivasa Rao lays stone for water pipeline replacement work

Former Minister and Vijayawada West MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao along with Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi laid the stone for the works for replacement of old drinking water supply pipelines in the 40th ward.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the existing pipelines laid several years ago were damaged causing wastage of water. He said the new pipelines would be laid with ₹50 lakh from the 15th Finance Commission funds.

All the necessary development works related to drinking water supply would be taken up in all the divisions at a cost of ₹50 lakh each.

Ms. Bhagyalakshmi asked the officials to complete the work as early as possible so that local residents did not face any inconvenience.