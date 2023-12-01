Drinking water projects and rural road development is the top priority, says Minister Peddireddi

December 01, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - SOMALA (Chittoor District)

Minister of Energy and Forests Peddireddi R. Reddy said that the construction of overhead tanks was being prioritised in every village across the state for the protection of freshwater needs.

The Minister, who was visiting villages in Somala mandal, inaugurating various welfare schemes, including mineral water plants and construction of local temples, inspected the ₹1.10 crore renovation work underway at the temples of Avulapally village and Durgamma hillock.

Interacting with the public at Somala, he said that the welfare schemes initiated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy were being implemented equally for all sections of the society. “The development of drinking water projects and rural roads are progressing rapidly all over the state,” he said.

He said that the construction of the bridge near Bonamanda and Basavapalli would completed soon, adding that obstacles to the construction of Avula Palli Reservoir would be cleared as it was invaluable to the farmers of Somala, Sadum, Pulicherla, Piler, and Rompicherla mandals in Chittoor district.

Mr. Reddy further said that the State government was committed to building a medical college in each of the 26 districts of the state.

