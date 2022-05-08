Drinking water main pipeline gets damaged after road digging work in Kurnool

Special Correspondent May 08, 2022 08:42 IST

Mayor takes serious note of issue, warns of strict action against those going for digging work without permission

Kurnool Mayor B.Y. Ramaiah inspecting the repair of drinking water main pipeline on Saturday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

The drinking water main pipeline was damaged at the State Bank of India circle in Kurnool city reportedly following road digging works by Jio telecom, resulting in the wastage of water on Saturday. Mayor B.Y. Ramaiah inspected the site that had become a pool by morning after the pipeline leaked at midnight and instructed Municipal Commissioner A. Bhargav Tej to take departmental action against the telecom company and stop all road digging works in the city. The Mayor warned of severe action against those beginning road digging works without prior permission and flouting safety norms. The repair of the pipeline was taken up on an emergency basis so that there was no disturbance in the water supply. An Assistant Engineer was supervising the repair work.



