Drinking water for every household, says Kurnool Mayor

April 27, 2022 06:51 IST

A special plan is being chalked out to ensure drinking water for all households in the newly-developed 19 wards of the city (16 in Kurnool and 3 in Kodumur constituency), said Kurnool Mayor B.Y. Ramaiah while reviewing the progress on closing the gap between supply and need for next three to four years.

The Mayor said that he had requested Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his recent visit to the city to sanction funds for the stop-gap arrangement.

“This temporary project will finally become part of the large project that has been designed and submitted to the Chief Minister for approval and that might take some time for implementing. The small project will bridge the gap until then,” he explained.

The Kurnool Municipal Corporation was making a project ready for implementing ‘Drinking Water for every Household’ programme as part of which a 550 meters pipeline was being laid in Vijji Nagar (29th Ward), said Mr. B.Y. Ramaiah while performing the bhumi puja for the project. The pipeline was being laid at a cost of ₹10 lakh in addition to a 280-meters water bound macadam road with another ₹10 lakh in front of the VVS Function Hall.

At the function, the Mayor asked people to look for all basic amenities in the layout where they want to buy a house. Many real-estate dealers do not develop all the amenities and it becomes a problem later on, hence it is essential that prior to booking a house, one has to ensure all amenities are in place, he added. Improperly developed layouts were putting additional financial burden on the Municipal Corporation, he pointed out.

Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, who participated in the programme, said that the YSRCP government was making all out efforts to ensure drinking water shortage was not felt in the city. Deputy Mayor Siddhareddy Renuka too participated in the programme.