Drilling work at Veligonda project in Andhra Pradesh hit as giant tunnel flooded due to rain

May 04, 2023 - ONGOLE

The works pertaining to the long-pending Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project have been stalled following flooding of the giant tunnel II being drilled to carry the Krishna River water from the foreshore of the Srisailam reservoir.

Municipal Administration Minister A. Suresh, who visited the project site on May 4 (Thursday) asked the Irrigation Department officials to resume the works in 3 to 4 days after pumping out the accumulated water.

Heavy rains in the catchment areas of the Krishna River and Kollam Vagu led to the flooding of the tunnel and the drilling work had been hit.

The multi-crore project, which has suffered time and cost overruns in the past, is supposed to be completed by September or October as directed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Already, works for tunnel I had been completed in a stretch of 18.8 km by deploying a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) and the second tunnel had to be drilled only for a distance of 1.8 km. “The previous TDP government had not even completed the tunnel work in a length of 5 km in five years,” alleged the Minister.

The project undertaken as a part of the Jalayagnam scheme in undivided Andhra Pradesh during the chief ministerial tenure of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy envisages drawing 43.50 tmc ft of floodwater from the Krishna River from the foreshore of Srisailam Reservoir through Kollam Vagu, upstream Srisailam Reservoir, by gravity through two tunnels and thereafter impound in Nallamala Sagar Reservoir constructed by closing the Sunkesula, Gottipadia and Kakarla gaps.

Drilling of the twin tunnels with internal diameters of 9.2 m and 7 m had been a Herculean task. So is the Kollam Vagu head regulator erection work due to recurrent floods in the Srisailam reservoir area, the irrigation officials said.