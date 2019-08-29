DRI seizes ganja worth ₹1.52 crore

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested a man on charges of smuggling ganja and seized a whopping 1,015 kg of dry ganja worth ₹1.52 crore from his possession in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

The huge consignment was allegedly being transported to Madhya Pradesh. Based on credible information, DRI officers from the Visakhapatnam Regional Unit launched an operation and intercepted a truck at NAD Junction, which was heading towards Srikakulam. Officials said in order to escape from checkposts, the accused fabricated a special box near the driver’s cabin and stored the ganja in it. Officers recovered 1,015 kg of ganja stored in 365 packets. The contraband was said to have been procured from the Agency area in Visakhapatnam and was headed for Madhya Pradesh.

Officials seized the ganja under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Further probe is on.