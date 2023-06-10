ADVERTISEMENT

DRI seizes 10 kg of smuggled foreign gold after intercepting car in A.P.’s Nellore, three held

June 10, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Over seven kilos of gold was concealed inside the rear seat of the car

The Hindu Bureau

Officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 7.79 kg of smuggled gold from a car on Chennai-Kolkata national highway near Venkatachalam toll plaza in the Nellore district. According to a release from DRI on Saturday, the car was intercepted by the officers on June 7 and 7.79 kg of gold, smuggled in from abroad, was seized. The gold had been concealed inside the car’s rear seat. Following further inquiry, the officers seized 2.47 kg of smuggled foreign-marked gold from a receiver in Hyderabad. The two occupants of the car and the receiver were arrested and later remanded.

