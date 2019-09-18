Dress like goddess Durga, win prizes

The Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA) and Sridevi Samskrutika Sanghika Samkshema Sangham (SSSS) are jointly organising a competition, exclusively for women who will have to be attired in any one of the nine forms of Durga.

E. Sivanagi Reddy, CEO of CCVA and Dupati Sridevi, chairperson, SSSS, announced at a press conference here on Wednesday that the event would be held on September 22 at the CCVA from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The participating women will have to dress up and deck up as one of the nine avatars of goddess Durga-Sri Swarnakavacha Durga, Bala Tripurasundari, Mahalaxmi, Annapurna, Lalita Tripurasundari, Saraswati, Gayatri, Durga and Mahishasuramardini.

They would be segregated into three age groups -- girls in the 5-14 age group and in the 15- 25 age groups and women above 25 years. Besides first, second and third, 10 consolation prizes would be given in each category and all the participants would get participation certificates.

Chimpiraiah from Malaxmi Group and Vanama Ganesh, representative of SSSS, were present.

Women interested in taking part can contact Dupati Sridevi by calling 9440263055 for further details.

The last date for registration is September 21.