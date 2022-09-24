Dream big and work hard to achieve it, Scientific Adviser tells students

ADVERTISEMENT

Scientific Adviser to the Ministry of Defence G. Satheesh Reddy on Saturday urged students to think big and work hard to achieve their goals.

Addressing the graduates of the 2022 batch passing out of VIT-AP University at its 2 nd annual convocation, Mr. Satheesh Reddy recalled how the former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam inspired youngsters to dream big. Explaining to the students about the initiatives launched by the Central government to develop an ecosystem for startup culture, he said there were many opportunities waiting to be explored by students who could utilise them and contribute towards a progressive nation. He said students should focus on futuristic technologies to make the country technologically self-sufficient.

Vice-president (Human Resources), Byju’s, Bengaluru, Suman Rudra urged the young learners to nurture their talent with a great deal of responsibility.

Founder of Chancellor of VIT G. Viswanathan said the rulers at the Centre should allocate a higher budget for development of the education sector.

Vice-president of the VIT Group of Institutions Sankar Viswanathan, Vice-Chancellor S. V. Kota Reddy, Registrar C.M. Jagadish, faculty and staff of the university were present.

A total of 887 students graduated from this batch. Of them, 10 were presented gold medals.