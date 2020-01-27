Dream big and aim higher, students told

Students of KKR & KSR Institute of Technology & Sciences (KITS) in Guntur were on Monday provided insights into the best career opportunities available through management studies and the skills needed for it.

The Hindu Future India Club in association with KL Business School organised the seminar ‘Careers in Management Sector’ at the college on Monday.

Speaker D. Prasanna Kumar from the KL Business School said that primarily students need to dream big and aim higher. “Students need to do homework, hard work, smart work and network in order to develop a career. Students lacking such qualities should improve their skills,” Mr. Prasanna said.

About placements, Mr. Prasanna said that corporates looked for skill sets in the candidates and colleges only a provided campus placements as a platform, but the skills of a candidate alone could make him or her get through the interview.

He said a career in business analytics wan most lucrative at present and management courses were more beneficial for candidates with an engineering background.

KITS principal K. Babu said that students would +always be on the top of the priority list if they had an additional professional degree post-engineering.